833,503 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 833,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of American Well as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 149.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 97.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after buying an additional 1,483,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Well by 478.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 1,415,075 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

