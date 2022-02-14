$837.47 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post sales of $837.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $829.20 million and the highest is $849.27 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $753.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:BYD opened at $69.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

