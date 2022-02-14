88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 242.6% in January

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,974,100 shares, an increase of 242.6% from the January 15th total of 2,327,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EEENF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 106,133,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,501,508. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
88 Energy Company Profile
