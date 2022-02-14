8PAY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $118,146.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $118,146.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.90 or 0.06860902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.02 or 1.00313369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00049228 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006334 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

