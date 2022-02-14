$9.08 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report sales of $9.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.30 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.28 billion to $39.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.04 billion to $42.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $161.57 and a 1-year high of $216.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

