90,900 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Acquired by Castellan Group

Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WES. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

