Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised Absolute Software to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE ABST opened at C$11.81 on Thursday. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of C$9.16 and a 1-year high of C$21.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,598.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$595.97 million and a P/E ratio of -67.87.

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

