ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.36. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,579. The company has a market cap of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.49. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.69% and a negative net margin of 10.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of ADDvantage Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

