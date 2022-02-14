Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 280.2% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADMLF opened at $1.69 on Monday. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

