ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ADTRAN by 144.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 152.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ADTRAN by 133.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

