Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 167.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,628,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,670,000 after acquiring an additional 308,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,954 shares of company stock worth $47,206,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.18 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

