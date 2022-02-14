Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,695 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 52.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.