Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

PINE stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $218.49 million, a P/E ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

