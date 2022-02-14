Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $116,000 Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRSR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the second quarter worth $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 64.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the second quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.75 on Monday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.