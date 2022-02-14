Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $129,000 Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth $3,291,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth $4,837,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Materialise by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ MTLS opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.45 and a beta of 0.67.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
