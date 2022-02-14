Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $129,000 Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth $3,291,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth $4,837,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Materialise by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.