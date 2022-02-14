Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 89.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.28 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

