Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 16,315 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $158,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.0% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 244.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 218,115 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $531.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

