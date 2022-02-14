agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.70. 3,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,984,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,156.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,858,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,680,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in agilon health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in agilon health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

