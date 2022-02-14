agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.70. 3,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,984,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Get agilon health alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

In other news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,156 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.