AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 323.9% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,310.0 days.
Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.42.
AGL Energy Company Profile
