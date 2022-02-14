AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 323.9% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,310.0 days.

Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

