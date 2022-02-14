Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$98.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. Cormark decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$93.09.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$63.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.94. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$58.02 and a 12-month high of C$89.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

In related news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,522,077.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

