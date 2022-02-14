Airbnb (ABNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $166.53 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $218.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.30.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Airbnb by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

