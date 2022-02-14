Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $3,313,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,782. The company has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $218.78.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

