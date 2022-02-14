Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 17,100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

BIIB stock opened at $214.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

