Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 4,315 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pool by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Pool by 92.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pool by 97.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

Shares of POOL opened at $446.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.88. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,088 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,864 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

