Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Black Knight worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after buying an additional 151,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Black Knight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after buying an additional 354,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,754,000 after buying an additional 392,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

BKI opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $87.78.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

