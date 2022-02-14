Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 100 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $391.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.87. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

