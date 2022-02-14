Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 464,900 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.39% of Centerra Gold worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.53 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82.
Centerra Gold Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU).
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.