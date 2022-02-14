Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 464,900 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.39% of Centerra Gold worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.53 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

