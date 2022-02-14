Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.95% of Alerus Financial worth $30,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $504.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

