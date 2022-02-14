Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.260-$8.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,334. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,849. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

