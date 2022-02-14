Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $18,714,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $981,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

