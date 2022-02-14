Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALLE. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.70.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

