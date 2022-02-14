ALLETE (ALE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALE stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ALLETE by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth $1,456,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

