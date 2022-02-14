Alliance Global Partners Trims Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Target Price to $9.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATER. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of ATER opened at $3.47 on Friday. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

In other Aterian news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aterian by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aterian by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Aterian by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

