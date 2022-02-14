AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.93

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 5294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.