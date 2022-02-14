Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.30 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $941.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

