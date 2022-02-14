Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $294,000 Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Benefitfocus worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 10,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $32,436,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BNFT opened at $10.18 on Monday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

