Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,300 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $17.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $561.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

