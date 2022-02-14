Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,700 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $75,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 118,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CTMX. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.