Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of United Fire Group worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $591.91 million, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.