Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.10

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.10 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 975909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.80 ($0.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

