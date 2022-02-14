Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.10

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.10 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 975909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.80 ($0.25).
The stock has a market capitalization of £43.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)
