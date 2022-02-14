Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 136,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $515.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

