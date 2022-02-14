Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.81

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 575999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

ALSMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alstom from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alstom from €43.00 ($48.86) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Alstom alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.