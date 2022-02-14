Altium Capital Management LP Invests $2.10 Million in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 1.46% of LMP Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 196.2% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in LMP Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMPX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.04. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,790. The company has a market cap of $76.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 94.23% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Richard Aldahan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,250 shares of company stock valued at $272,580 and have sold 64,500 shares valued at $453,765. 38.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMP Automotive Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX).

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.