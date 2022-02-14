Altium Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,414. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $136.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

