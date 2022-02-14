Altium Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 804,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 225,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 161,039 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 590,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,509,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. 3,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,741. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

XFOR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

