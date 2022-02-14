Altium Capital Management LP Sells 29,484 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,484 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Travere Therapeutics worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,201 shares of company stock worth $1,996,904. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.95. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

