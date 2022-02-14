Altium Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,980 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 258.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,034. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

