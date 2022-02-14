Altium Capital Management LP Trims Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 45.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,333 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $68.33. 6,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,317. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

