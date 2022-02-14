Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

